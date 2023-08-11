It was a milestone night for Newnan Lady Cougar Mattie Lovett as she recorded her 1,000th career kill with the volleyball team. The Lady Cougars opened their season Thursday night against Woodward Academy and Starr’s Mill on the road in Fayetteville.
Lovett has been a starter on the team since day one in 2020. She has been a part of three consecutive region championships.
Unfortunately, the Cougars dropped both games to open the season. Against Starr’s Mill, Lovett had 11 kills to break the record. Senior Reagan Foles led the team with seven digs, while Keely James had 13 assists.
The Lady Cougars will be back on the court Tuesday night when they host Central Carrollton and Heritage at the Max Bass Gymnasium.
In other opening-week action, the East Coweta Lady Indians dropped their first match to Mount Paran. On Tuesday night, the Northgate Lady Vikings won their opener with a 3-0 win over Whitewater High School.
The Heritage Lady Hawks opened their 2023 season with their sights set to return to the state championship. They defeated Villa Rica in straight sets (3-0) in their opener on Thursday.