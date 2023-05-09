The 2023 track and field season concludes this week, and Coweta County athletes will be well represented in the Georgia High School Association state championships.
Trinity Christian leads the way with 10 athletes advancing to the 4A state championship meet in Albany, Georgia. Bella Goode qualified for three events, the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump.
Other Lions athletes include Jackson Rice in the 110-hurdles, Luke Melton in the high jump, Porter Haire in the long jump, Hayes Wilson, Jackson Ross and Nicholas Andrews in the pole vault, Grayson Ingram in the shot put, Emily Harris in the 300-meter hurdles and Emma Kate Yeager in the pole vault.
Additionally, the Trinity Christian 4x200 meter relay team qualified.
The East Coweta Indians also have a strong presence. Competing for the Indians at McEachern High School include Josh Goffe in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, Lucas Dailey in the discus, Mi’chea Wade in the 200-meter and Ivory Gilbert in the high jump.
East Coweta also qualified two relay teams, the girls 4X100 and 4x200.
The Newnan Cougars will compete in the 6A championships which are held in Rome, Georgia. The Cougars have qualified two relay teams: the boys 4x100 meter and the girls 4x100 meter.
Trey Geter also qualified in the boys 400 meter with the fourth-best time going into the championship.
Amarion White will represent the Northgate Vikings in Class 5A in Columbus. He qualified in the 110-meter hurdles.
The championships run from Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13.