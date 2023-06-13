06-14-2023 Singleton 010

North Carolina State wrestler and Newnan Native Matthew Singleton won in the World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio, earlier this month.

 Provided by North Carolina State

Local wrestler Matthew Singleton recently took home first in the U20 World Team Trials at 79 kilograms and earned a spot to represent the United States at the upcoming 2023 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 14-20.

Held from June 2-4 in Geneva, Ohio, 1,000 wrestlers from across the country competed in Greco-Roman and Freestyle matches during USA Wrestling's U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials. The championship featured U20 Juniors, ages 18-20, competing in ten weight classes between 57 kilograms and 125 kilograms.