Local wrestler Matthew Singleton recently took home first in the U20 World Team Trials at 79 kilograms and earned a spot to represent the United States at the upcoming 2023 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 14-20.
Held from June 2-4 in Geneva, Ohio, 1,000 wrestlers from across the country competed in Greco-Roman and Freestyle matches during USA Wrestling's U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials. The championship featured U20 Juniors, ages 18-20, competing in ten weight classes between 57 kilograms and 125 kilograms.
In the quarterfinals, after receiving a bye in the round of 16, Singleton wrestled Jared Simma, a redshirt freshman at the University of Northern Iowa.
Simma was a four-time Kansas high school finalist with a career record of 174-13, a Cliff Keen USA Wrestling all-American, a Dave Schultz High School award winner for Kansas, a four-time Fargo all-American and a two-time NHSCA all-American.
Singleton defeated Simma by technical fall, 13-3 in 4:12.
In the semifinals, Singleton wrestled Manuel Gaitan, a freshman at Iowa State University. Gaitan was a California high school state champion, a Super 32 champion, a Junior Greco-Roman national champion, a 2021 Cadet freestyle world team member and the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the country at 160 pounds out of high school.
Singleton defeated Gaitan by technical fall, 12-2 in 3:24.
In the bracket finals, Singleton wrestled Joshua Barr, an incoming freshman at Penn State University. Barr was a four-time Michigan state champion with a career record of 95-1, a two-time Fargo champion, a Super 32 champion, and a runner-up in the Who's Number One tournament.
Singleton defeated Barr by a decision, 9-8.
In the best-of-three finals for the World Team Trials Championship, Singleton wrestled Gabriel Arnold, an incoming freshman at the University of Iowa. Arnold was an Iowa high school state champion with a record of 41-0, a Who's Number One champion, a Junior Freestyle National Champion and a Cadet Freestyle National Champion.
In the first match of the best-of-three finals, Singleton defeated Arnold by a decision, 6-1. In the second match, Singleton lost to Arnold by criteria, 2-2. In the third and decisive match, Singleton defeated Arnold by a decision, 5-4.
Singleton is a rising sophomore at North Carolina State University. He finished his high school career with a record of 213-3. He was a four-time Georgia state champion, winning at 138 pounds as a freshman, 160 pounds as a sophomore, 182 pounds as a junior and 182 pounds as a senior.
At graduation, he was ranked No. 1 in the country at 170 pounds by Flo Wrestling and No. 1 in the country at 182 pounds by Mat Scouts. He was a Super 32 champion, a Doc Buchanan Tournament champion, a Knockout Classic Tournament champion, a two-time NHSCA National champion, a finalist at Fargo in both freestyle and greco-roman, the Georgia nominee for the Junior Dan Hodge Award and the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award Winner for the state of Georgia.
This was Singleton's second time winning the World Team Trials. In 2021 he won the Junior World Team Trials in Greco-Roman at 77 kilograms. He represented the United States at the Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia, and the Pan-American Games in Cali, Colombia.
Singleton is the son of Wayne Singleton of Luthersville and Isabel Singleton of Newnan. He has two sisters, Brande Singleton Jeidy in Decatur, Georgia, and Megan Singleton in the Turks and Caicos Islands.