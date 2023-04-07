Three women who trained at the Newnan School of Gymnastics will compete in the National Championship and represent their college teams this weekend.
The championships conclude the collegiate season for Division I, II, and III colleges offering fewer than eight full scholarships.
Ruby Goad with Texas Women’s University, Kiara Richmon with Fisk University, and Mikayla Burton with Cornell University.
Fisk University made history by becoming the first historically Black university gymnastics team to compete at the NCAA level.
Goad and Burton were also members of the Newnan High School Georgia State Championship team of 2021. Richmon graduated from Trinity Christian High School in 2020.
Goad competes for the Division 1 defending National Champions at Texas Woman's University. Burton will represent Cornell University in a competition on the balance beam for a chance at an individual title.
All three girls trained at the Newnan School of Gymnastics and all coached by Cricket Shellnut, who said, "I've been owning and operating the facility for over 35 years; it is so rewarding and gratifying to have three girls competing at the same time at the collegiate level."
Shellnut continued, “I am not sure any other Gymnastics school in Georgia currently has three former students competing at the college level.”