From 2008, from left to right, Ruby Goad, Kiara Richmon, and Mikayla Burton, all from the Newnan School of Gymnastics; the trio competes in the NCAA National Championships this week.

 Photos Walter Krauth

Three women who trained at the Newnan School of Gymnastics will compete in the National Championship and represent their college teams this weekend.

The championships conclude the collegiate season for Division I, II, and III colleges offering fewer than eight full scholarships.