After they swept the Fayette County Tigers last week, the Trinity Christian Lions secured their spot in the Class 4A state playoffs. They defeated the Tigers 14-4 on Monday and followed that with a 4-2 at home on Tuesday.
With the sweep, the Lions finished two games ahead of Troup County in the region standings. Other teams from Region 4-4A that qualified include LaGrange, the region champ, Starr's Mill and Whitewater.
With the playoff spot earned, the Lions closed out their regular season with a bang on Wednesday with a walk-off win against Landmark Christian. A Tai Peete two-out single in the bottom of the seventh brought Brock Rein home with the winning run in their 56-4 victory.
The Lions got home runs from Amari Collins, Ryan Melton and Peete to fuel the offense. The Collins homer tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning that set the stage for Peete’s heroics.
The playoff journey for the Lions starts in Jesup, Georgia, on Monday for a three-game, first-round playoff series against Wayne County.