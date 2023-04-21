After they swept the Fayette County Tigers last week, the Trinity Christian Lions secured their spot in the Class 4A state playoffs. They defeated the Tigers 14-4 on Monday and followed that with a 4-2 at home on Tuesday.

With the sweep, the Lions finished two games ahead of Troup County in the region standings. Other teams from Region 4-4A that qualified include LaGrange, the region champ, Starr's Mill and Whitewater.