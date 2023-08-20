The Trinity Christian Lions did not waste time to face top level competition. They kicked off the 2023 season on the road against one of the toughest teams in Class 6A, the Woodward Academy War Eagles.
The War Eagles used their bevy of talent to take an early lead and went on to a 45-8 victory.
Last season, Woodward finished 11-2 and made it to the third round of the state playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Langston Hughes. Eight heavily recruited four-star prospects are on their roster who will be playing on Saturdays soon.
After winning the opening coin toss, the Lions deferred their decision to the second half, which put the Woodward fast-break offense up first. The Lion's defense twice had an opportunity to make a third down stop, but the War Eagles were able to convert each.
Their drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Grifin Marshall to Josiah Abdullah.
The Woodward offense was back on the field after Trinity Christian missed gaining a first down on their opening drive. The Lion defense stiffened, and a sack by Cody Anderson forced a War Eagle punt.
Unfortunately, the Lion offense could not get untracked, and the War Eagles could string together three more scoring drives in first the first half to take a 24-0 lead.
While the score did not indicate the outcome Trinity Christian wanted, there were multiple positive events to build around. Those include:
They just faced one of the most talented rosters they will see all season. And while they did not win, they also did not back down.
They walked away with points. It did not change the outcome but showed their fight and competitiveness. With four minutes remaining in the game, quarterback Jayden Jackman found Wesley Middlebrooks for a 70-yard score. And Bakari Hamilton added a two-point conversion on a reception from Jackman.
Most teams improve from their first to their second game of the year. The Lions did not play badly; they just faced a good team; they will be prepared for next week.
Even though the loss hurt, it does not affect their playoff future. They have two more warm-up games before entering region play.
There is a lot of pride in the coaches, players, and Lion community. They will learn a lot to carry into the season.
The Lions open their home schedule next Friday against Fellowship Christian.