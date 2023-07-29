The accolades keep coming. USA Lacrosse named 2023 Newnan graduate Lydia Lewis to the All-American Academic team.
Lewis and the 2023 Newnan Lady Cougars lacrosse team won 11 games and qualified for the state playoffs. During the season, Head Coach Jacob Oldham said of Lewis, “She has been the model of excellence and consistency for us to grow around, and our offense and transition have enjoyed being able to build around her.”
On the field, Lewis was a 2023 senior captain and the offensive player of the year. She finished with 38 goals, seven assists and 103 draw controls, putting her second in successful draws in program history.
In the classroom, she was a Rotary Club Scholarship Award Recipient, a two-time Governor’s Honor nominee, and a Georgia Certificate of Merit Student. She will be attending Georgia Tech to study biochemistry.
Coach Oldham shared, “Lydia has been the heartbeat of our program for the past two seasons. Her leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in the culture we’re creating with this team, and her impact will be felt for years to come. I couldn’t be prouder of Lydia and her accomplishments, and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for her.”