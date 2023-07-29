07-26-2023 Lewis 010

2023 Newnan graduate Lydia Lewis (No. 11) was named to the USA Lacrosse All-American Academic team.

 Photo by Greg Keith

The accolades keep coming. USA Lacrosse named 2023 Newnan graduate Lydia Lewis to the All-American Academic team.

Lewis and the 2023 Newnan Lady Cougars lacrosse team won 11 games and qualified for the state playoffs. During the season, Head Coach Jacob Oldham said of Lewis, “She has been the model of excellence and consistency for us to grow around, and our offense and transition have enjoyed being able to build around her.”