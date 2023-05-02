The Coweta County Middle School track and field championships were held last week at East Coweta’s Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium.
Bass Middle School claimed the girls championship, with Evans taking second place. In the boys division, Lee Middle School just edged Evans Middle School.
For the Bass Lady Bulldogs, the championship capped an undefeated season.
Top boys performers included Woody Schettni from Bass, who won the boys 100 and 200-meter dash; Evans’ Tamarcus Mitchell claimed the high jump; and AJ Kendall, also from Evans, won the shot put.
On the girls side, Mar’Asia Johnson won the 100-meter dash and finished second in the 200 meters, while ZaNyah Brown from Evans took the long jump title.
The overall points champions both hailed from Bass. Kennedi Hartville was the girls champion, and Schettini claimed the boys title.