There were moments of brilliance, but in the end, a backup kicker who missed an earlier extra point sent a 40-yard field goal just inside the upright to give the Mary Persons Bulldogs a walk-off, 23-20 win against the Trinity Christian Lions.
The Lions defense forced five turnovers, including interceptions from Preston Funk, Omari Stewart, and Konor Howard, and fumble recoveries by Cam Rodgers and Phoenix Moss
A late series of turnovers gave the Bulldogs great field position at the Lion 26-yard line with 1:18 remaining in the game, and they got just enough yardage to set up sophomore Gavin Cabe with the winning kick.
It was destined to be a hard-hitting, defensive struggle from the start. The Lions turned the ball over on downs on their drive, which indicated how tough it would be to earn yardage in the game.
Mary Persons took a 14-0 lead late into the second quarter. They got a 30-yard touchdown run from R.J. Holder and a 73-yard touchdown pass from Marc Nelson to Ty Dumas.
After the Dumas touchdown, the Lions started to click. The ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Lions an excellent starting position. With quarterback Jayden Jackman in the game to provide a spark, Moss broke off a 31-yard run, followed by a 12-yard touchdown run from Bakari Hamilton.
A few minutes later, a Mary Persons fumble set up the Lions tying touchdown, a six-yard run from Moss. After playing from behind most of the first half, the Lions looked like they would go into the half all tied up.
But the Trinity Christian defense had one more trick up their sleeve. With just a few seconds left, Howard got an interception of a Nelson center screenplay that allowed the Lions to run one play.
Lion quarterback Ronnie Frere found Logan Moss, who was tackled at the 20 to end the half, but a Mary Persons roughing the passer penalty moved the ball up ten yards and allowed the Lions one untimed down.
They made it count when Colin DePriest kicked a 27-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead. Mary Persons regrouped for a 12-play drive aided by three Lion penalties. Duke Watson scored from one yard out, but the point after was missed, and the game was tied 20-20.
In the third quarter, the Lions capitalized on another Bulldog mistake. A poor snap on a punt gave Trinity Christian a short field, but they could not convert to a touchdown and settled for a DePriest Field goal to extend the lead to six.
Neither team could mount a game-winning drive in the fourth. Shannon Reese had an interception, but a hustling Lion team caught him just short of the end zone. And a few moments later, Stewart got a pick for the Lions that seemed to guarantee an overtime game.
But the Bulldog defense forced a punt with two minutes remaining, and Cabe broke the home team's heart with the improbable winning field goal.
Coach Dallas shared, “I love this group of young men that we have this year. Starting two seniors on both sides of the ball is tough, but these kids will make no excuses, and they will be dangerous in the future if we keep learning from every experience."
The Bulldogs rode the broad shoulders of the University of Louisville commit Waston, who had 213 rushing yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns.
Phoenix Moss led the Lions with 89 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards. After a week off, the Lions will open their 2023 region schedule at home on September 15 against Riverdale.