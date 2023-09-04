There were moments of brilliance, but in the end, a backup kicker who missed an earlier extra point sent a 40-yard field goal just inside the upright to give the Mary Persons Bulldogs a walk-off, 23-20 win against the Trinity Christian Lions.

The Lions defense forced five turnovers, including interceptions from Preston Funk, Omari Stewart, and Konor Howard, and fumble recoveries by Cam Rodgers and Phoenix Moss