Lady Vikings win 10 of 11

Lady Vikings Head Coach Matt Trucks has his team headed in the right direction; they won 10 of their last 11 games.

After finishing a weekend tournament in Calhoun in August, the Northgate Lady Vikings volleyball team's record stood at 8-10. Since then, Head Coach Matt Trucks has seen his squad win 10 of their next 11 matches.

Included in those wins was their first region win of the season against Drew. Their 18 victories so far match their highest season total since they won 28 matches in 2019.