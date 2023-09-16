Lady Vikings win 10 of 11

After finishing a weekend tournament in Calhoun in August, the Northgate Lady Vikings volleyball team's record stood at 8-10. Since then, Head Coach Matt Trucks has seen his squad win 10 of their next 11 matches.
Included in those wins was their first region win of the season against Drew. Their 18 victories so far match their highest season total since they won 28 matches in 2019.
Also included in that streak are wins against two opponents they had lost to earlier in the year, Midtown and Whitewater. Ironically, none of the games were at home; they were all on the road or at neutral sites.
The streak started on Aug. 29 in a straight-set win over Konos Academy (25-12, 25-19, 25-13). Melaynah Clements led the Lady Vikings with seven kills, while Mary Herrington led in ball-handling with 16 assists.
On Sept. 7, they defeated Midtown 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20) behind a trio of players that had double-digit kills. Georgia Trionfo led with 13, while Katelynn Mundy and Clements had 12. Karien Miranda shined from the service line with five aces.
Other notable performances during the streak included Miranda with 16 digs against Columbus, Lauren Coursey with nine digs against Heritage and Laura Beth Baldridge with eight.
The Lady Vikings will look to continue the streak on Wednesday in two region matches against Harris County and Northside. Then Northgate will host the Coweta Cup next Thursday against Newnan and East Coweta.