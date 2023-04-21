After a one-year hiatus, the Northgate Lady Vikings returned their name to the lacrosse Coweta Cup Tuesday night after a 12-5 win over the Newnan Lady Cougars at Drake Stadium.
Last year, Newnan claimed the cup for the first time since 2013 when they defeated East Coweta, but Northgate returned to claim their seventh in the previous eight seasons.
Last week, the Lady Vikings defeated East Coweta 11-3 to complete the sweep for the season. Kayla Hall was the leading scorer with three goals in that game.
Under Head Coach Robert Skinner, in his first season at Northgate, the Lady Vikings have improved through the season and are poised for a strong playoff run. Coach Skinner was previously the head coach at Newnan for 11 years.
Against the Cougars, Chelbi McElwaney led Northgate with four goals, while eight other players also found the net. Hall paced the team with 11 ground balls to lead the Lady Vikings in fielding.
Victoria Kaercher was strong in the net for Northgate; she only allowed five goals on 11 Newnan shots.
The win also earned the Lady Vikings a home playoff match; they will host Greenbrier on Wednesday in the first round of the state playoffs.
In their first-round matchup, Newnan will travel to Richmond Hill to play the Lady Wildcats (8-5).
The East Coweta Lady Indians also qualified for the state playoffs. They await the regular season to conclude to determine who their opponent will be in the opening round.