In an explosive five-inning showdown on the softball diamond, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions roared to a dominant 19-3 victory over the Starr's Mill Panthers on Thursday night.
The Lady Lions came into the game with hot bats, swinging for the fences from the first pitch. Their offense was relentless, converting base runners into runs, with every inning bringing in a new offensive onslaught, leaving the Panthers struggling to keep pace.
The list of hitting stars for the Lady Lions was long and distinguished. Kaylee Croft had four RBI, Makalya Callendar was a perfect 2-for-2, Cacie Cutright had three RBI, and freshman Mary Ruth Adkins drove in two.
The Lady Lions confidently controlled the game, denying the Panthers any room to stage a comeback.
Croft pitched four innings to earn the win, and the Lady Lions got an inning of relief from Adkins.
The Lady Lions’ record rises to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the 4A Region, which leaves them a game behind the Whitewater Lady Wildcats.
Trinity Christian has two games next week, home against Fayette County on Tuesday and Thursday on the road at LaGrange.