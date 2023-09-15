In an explosive five-inning showdown on the softball diamond, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions roared to a dominant 19-3 victory over the Starr's Mill Panthers on Thursday night.

The Lady Lions came into the game with hot bats, swinging for the fences from the first pitch. Their offense was relentless, converting base runners into runs, with every inning bringing in a new offensive onslaught, leaving the Panthers struggling to keep pace.