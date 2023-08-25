The Trinity Christian Lady Lions found some magic late last season.
In their first year in Class 4A and in one of the deepest volleyball regions in the state, they won three straight matches in the playoffs to make it to the Final 4.
In 2023, they picked up where they left off last October. On Thursday night, they defeated Woodward 3-2 to win their seventh in a row and improve to 10-5 for the season.
On Tuesday night, they were on the road in Carrollton, where they defeated Northwest Whitfield and Central Carrollton in straight sets.
The Lady Lions had a balanced attack in all their wins; against Central Carrollton, Paisley Hayes and Adeline Earley combined for ten kills. They tallied the exact total in the Lady Lions’ win over Northwest Whitefield.
Lily Floyd led the team with 17 assists and three service aces against Northwest Whitefield.
Head Coach Sara Kuchinski said, “The season is going fairly well despite a couple of injuries early on. This team is not only resilient but also versatile! Our goal early in the season was to play tough matches to prepare us for region play in September. And I believe each time we've stepped on the court, we've improved in one area or another. I've been very pleased with the individual development and the team camaraderie this group has worked so hard on.”
With region play set to begin Sept. 12, the Lady Lions have just over two weeks to prepare. This week will include matches against Alexander and Ola on Tuesday and Newnan and Whitewater on Thursday.
