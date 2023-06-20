When the season ended for the Trinity Christian Lady Lions in October 2022 in the state playoffs, attention immediately focused on 2023.
When the season ended for the Trinity Christian Lady Lions in October 2022 in the state playoffs, attention immediately focused on 2023.
They only lost one senior, third baseman Chloe Reed, and had another year for their players to mature.
With opening day just 45 days out, the Lady Lions, under the leadership of Head Coach Katey Rutherford, are primed to contend for a region title.
The Lady Lions have one of the top one-two pitching combinations in region 4-4A. Kaylee Croft and Cacie Cutright enter their third season as primary pitchers for Coach Rutherford's team. They have taken a few lumps along the way but have gotten better each time out.
Croft and Cutright excel at the plate as well. Croft sets the table from her leadoff spot, and Cutright brings the power from the middle of the lineup.
Also included in the batting order are top-level hitters in Kayden Harrison and Avery Lucchesi, elite speed in SeAnna Johnson and an experienced catcher in Presley Copeland.
Trinity Christian got another taste of success when they swept the defending state champion Starr's Mill Lady Panthers, beat LaGrange, the region's second-best team, upset Troup County in the region playoff to earn the third seed and swept Southeast Bulloch in the state playoff regional.
The Lady Lions open the season on Aug. 5, 2023, in a tournament at Callaway High School in LaGrange.
