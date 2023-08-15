After spending the first week of the regular season on the road, the East Coweta Lady Indians planned their first home game Monday night.
They hosted the Union Grove Lady Wolverines in a matchup of former state champions and walked away with a 9-0 victory.
Union Grove won a championship in 2012: while the Lady Indians have won three of the last six in Class 7A.
Maggie Stubbs and Camryn Horton combined to pitch a two-hit shutout. Stubbs only needed 45 pitches to maneuver through four innings, and she did not issue a walk.
The East Coweta offense struck early when Addie Joyner hit a sacrifice fly to score Madison Duffel in the first inning. Madisyn Weathers followed with a double, and Jada Savage singled to make it 2-0.
It has been a torrid start for Weathers at the plate. In this game, she was a perfect 3-for-3 to improve to 7-for-11 on the young season. She also has eight RBIs to start the season.
Duffel, Jada Savage, Payton Roberson and Kate Miller each added two hits to the Lady Indians offense. They finished with 14 hits in 24 at-bats and did not strike out.
The win improved them to 3-0 for the year. They continue the busy week with a road game at Heard County, the defending Class A State Champions, on Wednesday, and then two home games on Friday: Tatnall Square at 6:30 p.m. and Stockbridge at 8 p.m.
They finish Saturday with two games at the Twin Creeks complex in Woodstock. Those include Gordon Lee at 11:15 a.m. and Cherokee at 1 p.m.
Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga, Georgia, is one of the state's most successful softball programs. They have won 11 state championships over the past 19 seasons.