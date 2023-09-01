The Heritage School Lady Hawks scored early and often last week to defeat Landmark Christian 16-13 to win their first game of the season.
Paige Holcombe had three hits and four RBIs, and Zoey Hall added two hits and three RBIs to pace the Heritage offense. Every hitter in the Heritage lineup reached base and scored a run in the slugfest.
Holcombe pitched 6 2/3 innings of gutsy ball to keep her team ahead and got a one-out relief performance from Amelia Thornton to secure the victory.
It will be a busy week for the Lady Hawks next week, with all their games at home. They play Loganville Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and then face the Stratford Lady Eagles on Thursday in a doubleheader with games at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.