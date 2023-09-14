The Heritage Lady Hawks softball team delivered a heart-pounding performance Monday night against the Mount de Sales Lady Cavaliers. They scored four runs in the last two innings to secure an 8-6 comeback win.
The Lady Hawks rally started when Payton Ryan stole home to tie the game.
But the heroics didn't stop there. Izabella Sewell stepped up to the plate and delivered a clutch hit, keeping the momentum firmly on Heritage's side.
Then, with the bases loaded, it was Amelia Thornton's time to shine. Thornton drew a walk that pushed another run across the plate, putting Heritage in the lead.
Heritage added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Once again, it was Ryan who touched home plate for the score.
The top of the order was a force to be reckoned with. Paige Holcombe and Thornton, the catalysts of their lineup, put on a clinic. Together, they went 5-for-6 with three RBI that proved to be the difference-maker in the game.
Not to be overshadowed, other key contributors like Ryan, Kaylee Cotten and Sewell also had fantastic outings, each tallying two hits during the contest. Their consistency at the plate supported the team's comeback effort.
However, it wasn't just the Lady Hawks offense that stole the spotlight. Holcombe showcased her all-around skills by dominating the circle. She pitched a complete game, allowed three hits, and struck out nine Lady Cavaliers hitters. Her control and precision were instrumental in Heritage's performance.
The Lady Hawks season continues next week with two home games. They host Landmark Christian and Brookstone on Wednesday. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.