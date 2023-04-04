The Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team always provides some of the best high school volleyball in the state. The Max Bass Gymnasium is packed with fans during the regular season to watch another victory.
On Saturday, the Georgia Lady Bulldogs volleyball invaded the Newnan campus as they scheduled a spring competition against the Florida State Lady Seminoles.
Volleyball is a fall sport for NCAA, but the teams play a spring exhibition session of around five to seven games to prepare for the upcoming season.
In the fall of 2022, the Lady Dawgs finished 23-8 and won their first-round NCAA tournament game against Towson. They fell to the eventual national champion Texas Longhorns in the next round. Georgia is under the leadership of Head Coach Tom Black.
The Florida State Lady Seminoles, with Head Coach Chris Poole, finished last season 19-11 and lost to Northern Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Although the match was just an exhibition, the score was kept. The Lady Dawgs won all five sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20,15-9).