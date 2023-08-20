The Central Christian Crusaders volleyball opened their 2023 season Tuesday night on the road against the CrossPointe Lady Cavaliers. Head Coach John Clark has a veteran team with a lot of on-court experience, and they displayed that in a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Crusaders won by scores of 25-12, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-22.
Riley Clark had ten aces at the service line, while Sadie Clark added six. On offense, Ivy Minichowski and Bayleigh Seymour led with six kills, while Natalie Schneider and Riley Clark. Sarah Passow also had four kills and two blocks.
After the match, Coach Clark shared, “I feel really good about the potential of this year’s team. We have a couple of new girls that we are excited about, and the girls who have been in our program continue to grow and improve. If we can come together as a team, we should have an opportunity to make a nice playoff run.”
The Lady Crusaders will return to the court next Tuesday when they travel to play Trinity Christian School – Griffin. Their first home match will be on Aug. 28, when they host Hearts Academy.