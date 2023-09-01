The Newnan Lady Cougars are the last undefeated team standing through the first month of the softball season. They added another win Thursday night against Langston Hughes, 15-0.
The win improves their season record to 10-1, with their only loss being by one run. They are also 5-0 in the region and enjoy a full-game lead over East Paulding, whom the Lady Cougars defeated two weeks ago.
On Thursday, Maddie Veal and Gabbi Espy combined for a no-hitter and struck out all nine Langston Hughes batters in the shortened game.
Georgia Trammell and Veal each had three RBIs to propel the Newnan offense. The Lady Cougars had seven hits and drew 11 walks in the blowout win.
The Lady Cougars shut out the Pike County Pirates in non-region action the day before. Veal only allowed four hits and struck out ten in the 8-0 Newnan victory.
Khloe Walker hit a grand-slam home run to break open a 1-0 game, and Veal took it from there. Pressley Ivey had three hits, while Addison Smith and Veal had two.
Next week, the Lady Cougars host Central Carrollton on Tuesday, travel to Northgate on Wednesday and have another crucial region game against Paulding County at home on Thursday.