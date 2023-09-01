The Newnan Lady Cougars are the last undefeated team standing through the first month of the softball season. They added another win Thursday night against Langston Hughes, 15-0.

The win improves their season record to 10-1, with their only loss being by one run. They are also 5-0 in the region and enjoy a full-game lead over East Paulding, whom the Lady Cougars defeated two weeks ago.