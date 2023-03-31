Year two has been a big step forward for Head Coach Jacob Oldham and the Newnan Lady Cougars lacrosse team.
They won three in a row last week before a tough loss to Starr’s Mill last Tuesday.
Year two has been a big step forward for Head Coach Jacob Oldham and the Newnan Lady Cougars lacrosse team.
They won three in a row last week before a tough loss to Starr's Mill last Tuesday.
They are currently 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in the area standings.
Coach Oldham shared an update on his club, “I have been very happy with how things are playing out so far this season, and we're excited to be competing in the playoffs next month. The team has really grown at all levels throughout the year.”
He continued, “Senior captain Lydia Lewis has been the model of excellence and consistency for us to grow around, and our offense and transition have enjoyed being able to build around her. Defensively we are continuing to learn and strengthen as well around some strong leadership by seniors Chelsea Reyes and Victoria Eversoll.”
Coach Oldham acknowledged the quality of competition in Coweta County. With the Coweta Cup coming up in the middle of April, he is excited for the challenge.
He previewed the competition and shared, “Coach (Robert) Skinner has done a great job getting Northgate back to a highly competitive level, and our matchup with them will determine our playoff seeding as well. Coach (John) Perkerson at East Coweta is doing a great job as always, as seen in his JV Coweta Cup win last weekend.”
Lacrosse is back on the rise on the southside, and it will be on full display during those games.
Rob Grubbs is sports editor for The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at rob@newnan.com
