The Newnan Lady Cougars are putting all the pieces together. They swept their games to improve to 7-2 on the season for the second week in a row.
Even though Newnan lost several key pieces from last year’s team, they are two games ahead of last year’s pace.
On Tuesday, they defeated Fayette County at the Max Bass Gymnasium in straight sets (25-18, 25-13 and 25-17 at home). On Thursday, they traveled to Heritage, where the Lady Cougars swept St. Anne Pacelli and Heritage to complete the successful week.
Against Fayette County, Mattie Lovett recorded 24 kills, with Addison Hill next with five. Lovett also had three service aces, including the winning point in set one. She also ended the second set with a cross-court kill.
Keely James led the team in digs with 12, Lovett added 11, and De’ja Jackson had 10. James also led the team in assists with 26.
While the seniors have led the way, some younger players are starting to get more opportunities. Hill, a sophomore, also had a block and three digs.
With region play still a week away, Newnan will play in a Saturday tournament and host McIntosh next Tuesday.