The 2023 Newnan Cougars Volleyball team is in cap this week at West Georgia, and they are doing what they usually do, win. They had two preseason victories over North Paulding and Stephens County on Monday.
Even after graduating five from last year, the Lady Cougars are reloading for another region championship and a deep playoff run.
Once again, there is another group of seniors for Lady Cougar Head Coach Precious White to lean on. Mattie Lovett, Keely James, Regan Folles, Caroline Counts and De'Ja Jackson comprise that group.
Lovett is a three-year starter on the front line and will be joined this season by Bailey Wade as the other outside hitter.
At the libero position, Folles is returning, where she got significant experience splitting time with Hailey Holder last year. Folles recently picked up a college offer from Lee University in Tennessee.
Jackson earned her way to the varsity roster by grinding for three years in the program.
Coach White shared, "We noticed these girls have great chemistry right from the start. They do the little things great, and even though we lost a chunk of talent, we have just as good of a returning."
The Lady Cougars have an exhibition against East Coweta on July 27, then open the regular season against Starr's Mill and Woodward on Aug. 10, 2023. While they will start the season in their current gym, there is a possibility they could finish their season in the new facility that is currently under construction.
The 2022 Lady Cougars won 32 games, including a perfect 7-0 in region play. After sweeping the region 5-6A tournament, they swept Woodstock in the first round before falling to North Forsyth.