East It was a successful regular season for the local lacrosse teams — seven of the eight teams qualified for the Georgia High School Association state playoffs.
From a local standpoint, the Northgate Lady Vikings and the East Coweta Indians won the 2023 Coweta Cups.
Unfortunately, the playoffs were not their friend, as all seven teams fell in the postseason to conclude the 2023 season.
Both Northgate's teams lost heartbreakers at home by one goal. The boys team fell to Evans, while the girls' lost to Greenbrier.
The East Coweta boys earned a home playoff game but lost to Milton. Additionally, the Newnan boys fell to Lakeside, the Lady Cougars lost out to Richmond Hills, and the Trinity Christian girls saw their season end with a loss to Lovett.