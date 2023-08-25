The East Coweta Lady Indians opened the defense of their 2022 region championship Tuesday afternoon against the Pebblebrook Lady Falcons. They played their best match to date and even saved a point with a soccer-style kick to sweep (25-17, 25-8 and 25-13).
After a tough start that included some top-quality opponents, the Pebblebrook win was East Coweta's third consecutive win. Last Tuesday's win over Northgate was Head Coach Emma Wien's first career win with the Lady Indians.
In the first set, the Lady Indians were down early when a ball appeared to be headed to the floor when a quick-thinking Caroline Yeager kicked it over the net for a winning point with her right foot.
Some stars included Kaylee Talmadge and Ava Bassett with five kills, while Kelsey Ling added three. Lailah Johnson found four digs, and Isabella Boulay led with seven service aces.
Coach Wien said, "We were excited to win our first region. I'm proud of our team and how we continue to come together; we have had some tough matches early on, which have shown us where we need to improve, but the girls have responded positively. They desire to get better and compete, which makes coaching them so much fun.”
The Lady Indians will be home twice this week, Fayette County on Tuesday and then region foes Carrollton and Westlake on Thursday. All games will be at the John Thrower Gymnasium.