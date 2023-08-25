The East Coweta Lady Indians opened the defense of their 2022 region championship Tuesday afternoon against the Pebblebrook Lady Falcons. They played their best match to date and even saved a point with a soccer-style kick to sweep (25-17, 25-8 and 25-13).

After a tough start that included some top-quality opponents, the Pebblebrook win was East Coweta's third consecutive win. Last Tuesday's win over Northgate was Head Coach Emma Wien's first career win with the Lady Indians.