The East Coweta Indians were not hospitable in their first-round series in the Georgia High School Association baseball playoffs. They sent the Colquitt County Packers packing after a two-game sweep last Friday afternoon.
East Coweta won the first game 9-4 and closed the series out a few hours later with a 12-1 victory.
The Indians struck a blow to the Packers' psyche from the start. The Colquitt County dugout was pumped after they got a single in the first inning off Indian starter Jansen Kenty. They reached a fever pitch in the bottom of the first when they struck out the East Coweta leadoff hitter.
With one out, Evan Doss worked a walk, Jackson Divido singled left, and Bryce Alewine followed with a bomb to left center field. You could feel the early optimism waft away from the dugout into the warm Sharpsburg afternoon.
The Indians offense kept the pedal down; Divido grounded out to score in the second, and Hayden Blair homered to lead off the third.
East Coweta outhit Colquitt County 10-6, including a 3-for-3 night from Doss and a two-hit performance from Chance Izzo.
Kenty earned the win while Doss closed out the seventh inning to put the Packers on the edge of elimination.
Head Coach Franklin DeLoach gave the ball to Alewine for game two, and the senior hurler and slugger delivered. He pitched six innings to earn the win, while reliever Dylan Nemeth earned the final three outs to end the game.
The Indians offense got home runs again from the game one sluggers, Alewine and Blair. Alewine did a repeat; he hit a three-run homer to give East Coweta a lead they never relinquished.
Shortstop Chance Izzo went 4-for-4 for the Indians, and he scored two runs and drove in another. In his last three games, Izzo is 8-for-11 with an RBI in each game.
The series sweep earned the Indians a second-round home series against the North Paulding Wolfpack (19-9). North Paulding swept Brookwood in their first-round playoff series. The second round series will start Friday at 4 p.m.