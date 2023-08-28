After defeating Starr’s Mill six days earlier in the Coweta-Fayette Classic, the East Coweta Indians were back on the turf at Drake Stadium.
Only this time, they were on the visitors’ side against their county rivals, the Newnan Cougars.
However, East Coweta made themselves right at home and won the game and the ceremonial Brantley-Knott Jug for the fifth consecutive season.
The game featured two teams breaking in new quarterbacks for the season; East Coweta named Cohen Peeples their starter, while the Cougars utilized a two-man freshman rotation of Hayes Maginnis and Brodie Campbell.
All three players had good moments, but Peeples responded with a mistake-free game and utilized his big offense line to keep him safe. He did everything in the game his coaches asked him to and finished with five completions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Both teams sized each other up in the first quarter. The Cougars defensive line had an early advantage and put heavy pressure on Peeples, including a play where they ripped his helmet while he tried to avoid the pass rush.
But the Indians offensive line slowly gained control and allowed Peeples to move around in the pocket.
Peeples found Seth Gritton for a 43-yard touchdown for the first score of the evening. It was up to the Cougars to answer, but the speedy East Coweta defense
bogged them down to force a punt. That play would be the turning point of the game.
A bad snap over punter Ethan Devers' head gave the Indians the first game break, and they took full advantage. Despite a holding call, East Coweta got to the end zone when Dionte Jones broke outside and used his speed to outrace the Cougars defender over the ten yards.
Special teams continued to haunt the Cougars; a misplayed kickoff return put the ball deep in their own territory, and a punt three plays later gave the Indians a short field.
East Coweta took full advantage when bruising nose guard Tyler Horsley was inserted at fullback, and he bowled into the end zone for the third Indians touchdown with time running out in the second quarter.
When Newnan could not get a first down, the Indians got another crack at paydirt, and Peeples connected with freshman Walter Maestre with just 15 seconds remaining to go up 28-0 at the half.
With the game put away, the Indians used the second half to work on depth but did manage one more score early in the third quarter on a Dural Thompson three-yard run.
Newnan never quit and finally found the end zone with two minutes remaining in the game when Antevius Berry scored from three yards out for the final margin of 35-7.
For the Indians, Gritton was the leading receiver with 138 yards on four catches, while Jones paced the rushing attack with 88 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a long of 17 yards.
After the game, Coach Small spoke of the continued maturation of his young quarterback.
“I thought Cohen came out tonight and tried to press too hard early and make something happen, and we said, ‘Hey, you got to settle down and make the right read and do what you've been coached to do.’ And once it settled in and let the running backs make their plays, it opened the passing game.”
Small said he’s enjoying the opportunity to build this team.
"They love to practice, compete and get after it. This is the most physical bunch in practice I've probably ever had, and they're the youngest I've ever had, too,” he said. “They just get better and better, and they want more of it.”
They will have their next chance to get after it this Friday night at home against Hillgrove. The Cougars will have a week off to build off this one and prepare for their next game, Hardaway, at home on Sept. 8, 2023.