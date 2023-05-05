East Coweta Indians Head Basketball Coach Royal Maxwell often refers to his program as “SIGNCITY," meaning his players get ample opportunity to play at the next level.
That was displayed this week when two upcoming graduates made college decisions for next year.
Guard Austen Colton has been a fixture in the Indians' lineup for three seasons. He committed to play college basketball at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro, Georgia.
The Bobcats compete in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association and are under the leadership of head coach Travis Garrett.
Senior Saquan Hutcherson is going a bit further away for his college journey. Hutcherson committed to the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets in Pennsylvania.
The Yellow Jackets compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference, and their head coach is Tim Fusina.