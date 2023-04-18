There was no letdown for the East Coweta Indians after they clinched the region 2-7A championship last Wednesday. On Friday, they completed a sweep of their three-game series against Carrollton, with a 5-1 win, and on Monday, they closed the regular season with an 8-1 victory over Northgate.

In the win over Carrollton last Friday, Brian Hollenbeck was the story. The senior leadoff hitter for Head Coach Franklin DeLoach had two home runs and a walk in the victory.