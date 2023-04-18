There was no letdown for the East Coweta Indians after they clinched the region 2-7A championship last Wednesday. On Friday, they completed a sweep of their three-game series against Carrollton, with a 5-1 win, and on Monday, they closed the regular season with an 8-1 victory over Northgate.
In the win over Carrollton last Friday, Brian Hollenbeck was the story. The senior leadoff hitter for Head Coach Franklin DeLoach had two home runs and a walk in the victory.
Bryce Alewine also had two hits, and Jackson Divido added another. Jansen Kenty contributed an RBI on a ground out.
Evan Doss pitched a complete game to earn the victory with seven strikeouts. He only allowed five hits and did not allow a walk.
The Indians closed the regular season on Monday with a game against county rival Northgate. It was another story of pitching; this time, Elijah Edwards went six innings of one-hit ball with no runs to earn the win.
The Indian offense put up two runs in the first inning. Hollenbeck led off with a single and scored on a Jackson Divido triple. Hayden Blair then brought Divido how with a single.
Doss, Divido, and Chace Izzo paced the Indians' attack with two hits. Doss also drove in three runs.
Coach DeLoach challenged his team during the Carrollton game, “I know this game did not have any significance in the standings, but it still must matter. We played on our home field, and we did not want to leave any doubt we were the best team in the region."
With the regular season completed at 22-3-1, the focus turns to the post-season. Up first will be the Colquitt County Packers (12-15) in a first-round best-of-three series that starts Friday afternoon at home.
Looking ahead, Coach DeLoach wants to see more focus at the plate, "We must have better at-bats than what we have been producing. Our strikeout numbers have jumped up here in the last six games. That is my greatest concern going into the weekend."