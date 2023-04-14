The East Coweta Indians knew the objective. Two wins in their final region series of the year against Carrollton, and they would be region champions. On Wednesday night, they accomplished that on Carrollton's home field to clinch the 2-7A crown.

They opened the series at home on Tuesday and got another gem from pitcher Jansen Kenty. The Indians offense, led by Bryce Alewine, staked Kenty to an eight-run lead, and the lefthander shut the Trojan offense down on the way to an 8-1 win.