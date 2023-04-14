The East Coweta Indians knew the objective. Two wins in their final region series of the year against Carrollton, and they would be region champions. On Wednesday night, they accomplished that on Carrollton's home field to clinch the 2-7A crown.
They opened the series at home on Tuesday and got another gem from pitcher Jansen Kenty. The Indians offense, led by Bryce Alewine, staked Kenty to an eight-run lead, and the lefthander shut the Trojan offense down on the way to an 8-1 win.
Alewine had a double and a home run, along with three RBIs. Hayden Blair and Kenty also drove in a run.
From the mound, Kenty threw an efficient 78-pitch game and only allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts.
Head Coach Franklin DeLoach said of his starter, “Janssen did well. I thought he was really efficient — seven innings and 79 pitches; that's efficient. We were pleased with that and how we closed the game out.”
That win set up the opportunity to clinch the championship on Wednesday at Carrollton. The Trojans started their top pitcher, Cade Cosper, who signed with Mercer, while the Indians went with Alewine.
With just four outs remaining in the game, the Indians trailed 2-1. Ben Hollenbeck started the two-out rally with a walk and ended up at third after hits by Evan Doss and Jackson Divido. Kenty tied the game with a single.
In the seventh inning, Chance Izzo singled, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch to take the lead. Doss got the final three outs to win, and the celebration was on.
It has been a torrid pace lately for Kenty. In his last ten games, he has gone 21-for-36 (.583) with 17 RBIs.
The Indians became the first team in the state to win a region championship in Class 7A. In the first round of the playoffs, they will play the fourth-place team from Region 1, which will probably be either Richmond Hill or Colquitt County.
The Indians will close out their regular season against Northgate on Monday at home. Gametime is 5:30 p.m.