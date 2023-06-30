The list of football players at Trinity Christian who will play in college grew by two more this week.
Seniors Cam Matthews and Phoenix Moss committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matthews started as a freshman in 2020 and has been the anchor for the Lions defensive front from the beginning. He played in two state Georgia High School Association championship games, including the 55-28 victory over Prince Avenue Christian for the 2021 title.
With his commitment, he becomes the final member of the dominant 2021 Lion defense, sending every starter to the next level.
Included in that group were Ethan McDowell, now at Miami, Ohio; Josiah Johnson at Shorter; Christian Hanson at Mercer; Ryan Earl will be a freshman at Furman; Shawn Braxton, who is off to the Air Force Academy; and Jimbo Batchelor, who plays baseball at National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The defensive backs were Josh Dallas, who went to Georgia Southern; Tyson Wall, who signed with Troy University after his senior year; Aaron Gates, who will be a freshman at Florida; and Bryce Wilcox, who is back with the University of Michigan this year.
Matthews reflected on his upcoming senior year at Trinity and shared, "We have a great team, and it'll be a tremendous developmental year for me before playing at the next level. I am excited to play my last games as a Lion under one of the state's greatest coaching staffs, and I'm looking forward to going as far as possible with these boys."
Regarding his decision to attend the Naval Academy, Matthews said, "I honestly felt the best sense of brotherhood there, from the coaches checking in on me to watching how they practiced on the field. It felt like a no-brainer.
“Being a possible playoff contender with the new 12-team playoffs and playing in a great conference felt like an opportunity I couldn't pass up. The 40+ year plan is undeniably one of the best. The Navy sets you up for life."
Moss joined the Lions last year and did a little of everything. He was a starter on the Lions defense, and on offense, he split time at the running back position.
He finished with 624 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and he also caught 14 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown.
Matthews and Moss will open their senior season on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, on the road when the Lions face the Woodward Academy Eagles.