(EDITOR'S NOTE) – Chris Kenty is a true baseball dad; his son Jansen just completed his baseball career at East Coweta, has committed to the University of Alabama, and is preparing for the upcoming MLB draft. But he is just as proud of his older son, Jordan, whose story might not be as well known.
This is their story from a dad's perspective:
I have reflected on Jordan’s baseball journey and how special it has been, and I wanted to share the lessons I learned.
I will start with travel baseball before high school. I was one of his coaches, and I pushed him so hard. He was the least talented player on the team, and I would often sit him on the bench on weekends of tournaments because of his lack of ability.
He never complained and kept working.
Around 12-13u, we needed a catcher, and Jordan said, “Dad, I want to catch." I didn't laugh in his face, but in my mind, I was saying there is no way. But I bought him gear, and we went to work.
He continued to get better and worked his tail off, and I began to see his work effort was remarkable. He continued the journey and started to get more and more playing time.
He had dreams and goals of playing high school baseball at East Coweta. He made the freshman team, got bigger and stronger, and kept working hard. He made Varsity in 2019, his junior year, and was a backup behind an All-American catcher (Ryan Dial) who was good, so he got little playing time. He continued to work.
Senior season rolled around after a good summer, and he was set to be the starter, something he had worked so hard for and his goal. The season started great, and then Covid shut it down. His senior season of being THE catcher was stolen.
He wasn't ready to give up the game that he loved so much, so he went to some college camps. We felt he did well, but nobody showed interest. Finally, he got a call after a camp at Truett McConnell University and was offered a spot. He was as excited as we were as well.
He defied all odds and was allowed to play college baseball. We were so proud. Well, he arrived on campus with a team of 46 players and five catchers.
Here we go again. Why would he want to do this? Well, freshman year was brutal. School and baseball were a 24-hour commitment. He became #3 or 4 on the depth chart. He was primarily a bullpen catcher and never got to play in a game. But I never heard a complaint, and he kept working like always.
He finished the year, came home for the summer, worked baseball tournaments, and continued to work on his game.
Sophomore year came, and he once again was #3 on the depth chart but did get to play a few innings and finally got his first college hit.
So, after two seasons, he had one hit. I was prepared for him to come home and say, " Dad, I have had enough, but guess what? That never was an option.
I was shocked and maybe shed a couple of tears. He accepted his role and was satisfied with being the best teammate he could be and continued to put his head down and work to improve.
Well, 2023 was his junior year. Would this be the year? Well, not exactly. Truett McConnell recruited a promising freshman that quickly became the starter, but Jordan began to catch some double-header games and even got his first collegiate homerun.
Once conference play started, he was back to the bullpen and occasionally began to pinch hit and was so excited. His confidence began to grow. Fast forward to the end of the year.
The starting catcher had an unfortunate injury that sidelined him, and Jordan got the nod to take over the position.
His season was amazing; he hit .390 for the season and drove in 17 runs for the Bears.
I did not share this to brag; I just want everyone to learn from his story as I did. Life is hard and full of up-and-down struggles. It's easy to quit and take the easy way out.
Marriage, finances, etc., are all tough at times. We all need to learn to put our head down and work through the tough times because if we do, things will eventually work out the way we want them to.
Thank you for teaching me these lessons, Jordan.