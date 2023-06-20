(EDITOR’S NOTE) – Katie Taylor graduated from East Coweta in 2021. As a member of the Lady Indians softball team, she won three Class 7A state championships, including the No. 1 national ranking from MaxPreps in 2017 and 2018.
After high school, she signed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Tennessee. The Lady Vols completed a successful season, including two wins at the Ladies College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the preeminent event in college softball.
Taylor is the daughter of Mary and Scott Taylor.
In her own words, Taylor describes the experience:
It was a moment that I have always dreamed of, playing at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Everything I had ever worked for was all worth it once I stepped on that field.
Knowing that a small-town girl from Coweta County, as well as two other Coweta County standouts Kelley Lynch (Washington) and Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State), were going to get the opportunity to play on the biggest stage filled me with happiness.
Nerves were high, and adrenaline was rushing, but I found peace knowing that all our hard work had gotten us there.
The first time I got to step on the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex was for our team practice. My heart was beating a million miles per hour, and it was PRACTICE! I had never gotten nervous before any practice in my life, but I was that day.
After the practice ended, I walked away from the field, soaking in all the attractions and excitement of being there. As I took my last step off the field that day, I automatically heard these words, "God is within her; she cannot fall."
Throughout the week, that was my main message to myself. That message gave me peace while playing, that no matter what was to happen, it was in God's hands and that I would give my all for the girls to the left and right of me.
I remember pulling into the stadium for our game against Alabama the next day and feeling that same adrenaline rush through my body. Walking into the stadium filled with many different people, my eyes went directly to the sea of orange to find my parents.
I was in tears looking at their excitement for my team and just feeling grateful. That is a moment I will never forget.
Something that I will cherish is the amount of passion and grit that my team played with. We knew that every game would be tougher and tougher, but we knew we would stick together using our mantra "ubuntu." Meaning "I am because we are." Through the adversity we would face, I knew that every single player would stick to that message.
Each game, pitch, and play presented a new opportunity for me and my team to be better than we were before. The roaring crowd didn't bother us, the fans cheering against us didn't bother us, and the pressure of playing on the biggest stage in all of college softball didn't bother us. We stuck together through it all.
So, The Women's College World Series, in my own words? An absolute dream come true.