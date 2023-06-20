Katie Taylor

Former East Coweta Lady Indian Katie Taylor (No. 1, far right), along with Rylie West (No. 5, far left) and Kiki Milloy (No. 9, center) before the start of their game against Florida State. 

 

 University of Tennessee

(EDITOR’S NOTE) – Katie Taylor graduated from East Coweta in 2021. As a member of the Lady Indians softball team, she won three Class 7A state championships, including the No. 1 national ranking from MaxPreps in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, she signed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Tennessee. The Lady Vols completed a successful season, including two wins at the Ladies College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the preeminent event in college softball.