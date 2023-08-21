When they needed it the most, Derrion Horsley came through.
The junior returned a kickoff 78-yards to help the East Coweta Indians defeat the Starr's Mill Panthers 28-21 in the Coweta-Fayette Classic opening game on Saturday at Drake Stadium in Newnan.
After controlling most of the game, a fourth-quarter turnover allowed the Panthers to tie the game at 21-21 with just under nine minutes remaining. It would not remain tied for long.
Horsely caught the ensuing kickoff on his 22-yard line, drifted slightly to his left, made a man miss, and followed his block down the East Coweta sideline for the deciding score.
According to Horsley, one big play deserved another. He said, "I'm thinking, they just made a big play; I've got to convert. Got to make a big play to help my team.” With the assistance of freshman Chance Gilbert who was blocking ahead, Horsley scored the winning touchdown.
It was also a big day for Cohen Peeples: he got his first career start at quarterback and grew up as the game progressed. He finished the day 12-for-20 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
He found Deshun Horsley for an 86-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, giving the offense the confidence boost they needed.
The defense was opportunistic, and they got stops when they needed them the most. Austin Arrington recovered two fumbles and added a sack. Dylan Holston had a pick to give the East Coweta defense three takeaways.
Seth Gritton also caught a Peeples touchdown pass, and Dural Thompson found the end zone from eight yards out. The Thompson touchdown was set up by a shanked Starr's Mill punt that gave the Indian offense a short field.
After the game, Indian Head Coach John Small spoke about his team's reaction to the Starr's Mill tying touchdown.
“We're a young team, so it can go one of two ways,” Small said. “But the message our coaches have been preaching, the older guys have been preaching, is to stay the course. You know, that’s what they did. They responded. You need a game like that.”
It was the Indian's third win in four appearances in the Classic. They have defeated Starr’s Mill twice (2020 and 2023), as well as Whitewater (2021).
The Indians will return to Drake Stadium on Friday night but will stand on the visitor's side this time as they face their rival, the Newnan Cougars.
It is the first time the Indians have played back-to-back games at Drake Stadium since November 1989, when it was used as their home stadium while Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium was under construction.