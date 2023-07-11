College volleyball is right around the corner, and the Valdosta State Lady Blazers added a former Newnan Cougar to their roster going into the season.
Hailey Holder, a 2023 Newnan graduate, and Lady Cougars volleyball team member, signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Valdosta.
Holder played four years for Newnan and recorded 154 service aces and 706 digs in her career.
The Lady Blazers compete in the Gulf South Conference and are under the leadership of Head Coach Kaleigh Zoucha. They open the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1, in the Lenoir-Rhyne Tournament in Hickory, North Carolina.
Her fans will get a chance to see her play close to home on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when Valdosta travels to Carrollton, Georgia, to face West Georgia in the Red Clay Rivalry series.