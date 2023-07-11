07-12-2023 Holder 010

2023 Newnan Graduate Hailey Holder (No. 7) will play volleyball for the Valdosta State Lady Blazers this year.

College volleyball is right around the corner, and the Valdosta State Lady Blazers added a former Newnan Cougar to their roster going into the season.

Hailey Holder, a 2023 Newnan graduate, and Lady Cougars volleyball team member, signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Valdosta.