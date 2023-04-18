On the same day his former Newnan classmates headed to the prom, former Cougar Ashton Heflin was in Atlanta, making his college football debut with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Heflin, who early enrolled at Tech in January, started at linebacker for Team Swarm in the Yellow Jacket's 2023 Spring Game. It culminated a successful spring practice for Heflin, who strongly impressed the Georgia Tech coaching staff.
At Newnan, he amassed 241 tackles and 15.0 tackles for loss over the course of his high school career, including 122 stops as a senior. Additionally, he was a county champion, two-time county finalist, two-time regional finalist, sectional finalist, and three-time state qualifier and finalist as a wrestler.
Just 24 weeks after taking his #21 Cougar jersey off for the final time after a victory over New Manchester, Heflin put on Tech jersey #45 for his debut at Grant Field.
Heflin committed to the Yellow Jackets last summer under previous Head Coach, Geoff Collins. Heflin shared after the commitment, “After a wonderful visit and great talks with the coaching staff, I knew Georgia Tech was the place for me.”
Last fall, Tech made a mid-season leadership change and named Brent Key the interim head coach. An impressive 4-4 run to close the season earned Coach Key the permanent job. Through it all, Heflin remained true to his commitment and was rewarded with the opportunity to play on Saturday.
During the contest, he moved quickly from sideline-to-sideline and finished with four tackles and two pass breakups. With two linebackers gone from last year's team, there is stiff competition for those who will step up. Saturday's performance quickly put Heflin in the mix for playing time in the fall.
Afterward, Heflin said his biggest takeaway from the game was "to keep improving in all areas of defensive football, especially tackling."
The Jackets' 2023 opener is five months away; they play on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Louisville Cardinals. Heflin will continue off-season workouts before fall camp and the ACC opening game.