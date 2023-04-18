On the same day his former Newnan classmates headed to the prom, former Cougar Ashton Heflin was in Atlanta, making his college football debut with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Heflin, who early enrolled at Tech in January, started at linebacker for Team Swarm in the Yellow Jacket's 2023 Spring Game. It culminated a successful spring practice for Heflin, who strongly impressed the Georgia Tech coaching staff.