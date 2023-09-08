After losing some strong leadership from last year’s team, the Northgate Lady Vikings have been sorting out their identity through the early part of the season. After back-to-back wins this week against Newnan and Whitewater, they are starting to figure things out.

On Wednesday, they beat Newnan 9-3 at home behind ace Jackie Burns and followed that up on Thursday with a complete game win from freshman Savannah Chitnis at Whitewater, 5-3.