After losing some strong leadership from last year’s team, the Northgate Lady Vikings have been sorting out their identity through the early part of the season. After back-to-back wins this week against Newnan and Whitewater, they are starting to figure things out.
On Wednesday, they beat Newnan 9-3 at home behind ace Jackie Burns and followed that up on Thursday with a complete game win from freshman Savannah Chitnis at Whitewater, 5-3.
Against Newnan, Burns got out of trouble twice early in the game. In the second inning, she faced runners on second and third with one out but struck out the side from there. In the next innings, Newnan got a two-out double from Gabbi Espy, but Burns escaped with no damage.
As Burns held the Lady Cougars in check, the Lady Vikings started putting runs on the board.
Addie Mease and Ella Oswald did the heavy lifting for the Lady Vikings. In the bottom of the third, Mease hit a line drive to center to score Harmony Jackson, and Mease scored a few moments later with a ball off the bat of Oswalt.
The duo struck again in the fifth inning on a two-run double from Mease, followed by a home run to straight-away center from Oswalt.
The Lady Vikings scored three more in the bottom of the sixth to make the final score 9-3.
After the game, Head Coach Carliegh Baker shared, “Jackie has always had some dawg in her. She single-handedly brought us through to Columbus in the final four last year. We are working through some of her pitches, and sometimes, with her being a spin pitcher, you let it hang a little, but she's always been good at getting herself out of that. This year, she has learned to trust her defense and get her out of that, too. “
On Thursday, Chitnis got the call at Whitewater and went the distance. She pitched to contact, worked out of jams and only allowed two earned runs.
Mayah Bostic led the Northgate offense from her ninth spot in the batting order with two hits and two RBIs. On defense, shortstop Ella Grace made some eye-opening gems both nights to give a glimpse of how special of a player she will be.
The Lady Vikings will carry their momentum into a busy week. They host Locust Grove on Monday and then play back-to-back region double headers, Drew High School on Tuesday and McIntosh on Thursday at home.