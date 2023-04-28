It was an excellent season for both the Northgate boys and girls lacrosse teams. The girls won the Coweta Cup and earned a first-round state playoff game.
Unfortunately, each team suffered heartbreaking overtime losses this week to conclude their season. The Lady Vikings lost to Greenbrier on Tuesday 10-9, and the boys lost 4-3 to the Evans Knights in double overtime.
The boys game was a defensive struggle throughout. Viking goalkeeper Aiden McPhillips saved 15 of 19 shots on goals, while Matthew Hall won 10 of 12 faceoffs.
Offensively, Will Brooks scored two goals, and Cooper Hill added the other. Hall also led the team with 11 ground balls.
The next day, the Lady Vikings came up one goal short in extra time.
Kayla Hall led the Lady Vikings with three goals, freshman Maggie Buckley had two, while Lilly Smith, Cami Pickard, Cora Sims and Mattie Comte each had one.
Nichole Brown led the field effort with seven ground balls, while Hall and Cora Sims each had five.