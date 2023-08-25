One of the cruelest losses to endure is the one where you come back late in the game to avoid defeat, but then it still slips away. The Trinity Christian Lady Lions scored a dramatic two-out run in the seventh inning to tie game at 1-1 but ended up falling to LaGrange 2-1 in eight innings.

Kaylee Croft had a masterful performance in the circle. After allowing a run in the second, she held LaGrange at bay for the next five innings so that her offense could tie the game in the seventh.