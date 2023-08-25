One of the cruelest losses to endure is the one where you come back late in the game to avoid defeat, but then it still slips away. The Trinity Christian Lady Lions scored a dramatic two-out run in the seventh inning to tie game at 1-1 but ended up falling to LaGrange 2-1 in eight innings.
Kaylee Croft had a masterful performance in the circle. After allowing a run in the second, she held LaGrange at bay for the next five innings so that her offense could tie the game in the seventh.
The bottom of the seventh started innocently with two quick outs, when Avery Lucchesi reached on a single. Presley Boone entered as a pinch runner and went to second on a wild pitch. An Emma Meyer single to right sent Boone to third, and she scored a few moments later on a wild pitch.
The Lady Lions offense generated five hits, two from Lucchesi, and one from Croft, Meyer and SeAnna Johnson. In the bottom of the eight, Johnson reached base again when she was hit by a pitch.
After the game, Head Coach Katey Rutherford said, “I am super excited to see what is to come for this season. I am looking forward to the next few weeks as we will face some tough region opponents. It will be great to see us compete and hopefully come out with victories. Our goal this season is to keep climbing the ladder and get better each day we step on the field. If we stay focused and play the game the way it is meant to be played, then I believe this team has a chance to set new heights for the Trinity softball program.”
The Lady Lions won a region game earlier in the week. They defeated Fayette County 17-1 behind three-RBI games from Kaden Harrison and Johnson. Mary Ruth Adkins pitched the final two innings to earn the victory.
Next week will bring two more region opponents, at Riverdale on Tuesday and then they host Whitewater on Thursday.