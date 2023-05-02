After a relatively slow start to their season, The Heritage Hawks have played their best when it meant the most. The Hawks have won ten of their last 13 games, including a two-game sweep of the Tiftarea Academy Panthers in the first round of the state playoffs.

Heritage finished the 2023 regular season strong to climb into the ninth spot of the Georgia Independent Athletic Association standings, which earned them a playoff spot and a trip to Tifton in the first round.