After a relatively slow start to their season, The Heritage Hawks have played their best when it meant the most. The Hawks have won ten of their last 13 games, including a two-game sweep of the Tiftarea Academy Panthers in the first round of the state playoffs.
Heritage finished the 2023 regular season strong to climb into the ninth spot of the Georgia Independent Athletic Association standings, which earned them a playoff spot and a trip to Tifton in the first round.
Sean Covey got the start in Game One and earned the victory with five solid innings of work. The Hawks scored two runs in the second inning and never trailed during the contest.
Ethan Garrett and Davis Campman both homered to lead the Heritage attack. The top three hitters in the Hawks order, Garrett, LJ Estrada and Jacob Miles, went a combined 6-for-11 to keep runners on the base paths.
Miles got the last six outs from the mound to earn the save.
Game Two was a bit more dramatic. After rolling to a 5-1 lead through the fourth, the Warriors scored three in the fifth and another run in the seventh to tie the game.
This cued late-inning heroics for Chapman. Miles led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and was replaced by Henry Zwick as a pinch runner. G. Smith sacrificed Zwick to second, and Chapman singled to center to put the Hawks in the second round.
Garrett pitched a complete game and only allowed one earned run in the series-clinching affair.
The Hawks advance to the second round on Friday, where they will face the top-seeded John Milledge Academy Trojans (15-6).