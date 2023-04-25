The Heritage Hawks soccer team put their fans through some drama on Monday night. Against St. Mary’s, they fell behind 3-0 early but clawed back to outscore their opponent 4-1 in regulation and pulled out the 5-4 win in overtime.
The win improved the Hawks to 8-7-1 on the season; they currently stand seventh in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association rankings which are used to determine playoff seeding.
The Hawks got two goals from senior Mack Mikko and Baby Miles Lochore, and one from Cole Lochore.
The Hawks pulled to within one at 3-2, only to see St. Mary’s add a goal. The Hawks scored on a sideline throw that went through the keepers’ hands and got the equalizer on a 50-foot free kick that was bobbled at the net and blasted in by Heritage.
Eighth grader Ban Hutcherson was in goal for the Hawks and earned the victory.
Last week, the Hawks defeated Strong Rock Christian 3-0 on their senior night. They got goals from Breaux Rusich, Cole Lochore and Billy Watroba. Senior goalkeeper Myles Tambro earned the clean sheet in goal.
The GIAA soccer playoffs begin next week, with the Hawks guaranteed to have a home game in the first round. The state championship game is on Friday, May 12 at Mercer University in Macon.