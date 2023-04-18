Last week, the Heritage Hawks salvaged a win against Brookstone in their Georgia Independent Athletic Association District 5 series against the Brookstone Cougars.
It took a late rally, but the Hawks came back to win the second game of the series by a final of 8-6.
The Hawks frequently transitioned between players in different positions throughout the series. They utilized eight pitchers during the three games. Sophomores Landon Justice and Sean Covey, freshman Asher Durham and senior Jacob Miles pitched the first game.
In the second, sophomore Griggs Smith and junior Davis Chapman took the mound, with Chapman earning the win. And in the series finale, Ethan Garret started and was followed by Bryson Smallwood.
At the plate, Garrett went three-for-eight in the series with a home run, while Miles finished three-for-seven with four RBIs. Garret continues to impress and improve with every game.
The Hawks are currently ninth in the GIAA Class 3A rankings. The top 12 teams qualify for the playoffs and move on to the postseason. Heritage will attempt to move up this week in a three-game series against St. Anne Pacelli that finishes at home on Friday, April 21.