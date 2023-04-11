Things looked bad for the Heritage School Hawks on Friday night.
Against the Glenwood Gators from Phenix City, Alabama, the Hawks were down 7-0 and had only managed two hits.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Things looked bad for the Heritage School Hawks on Friday night.
Against the Glenwood Gators from Phenix City, Alabama, the Hawks were down 7-0 and had only managed two hits.
They fought back to pull within one but could not get the tying run home from second in the final inning and fell 7-6.
The comeback began in the bottom of the fifth. Jax Lathem and Ethan Garrett led off with hits, and Lathem later scored on a sacrifice fly by Landon Justice. They scored two more in the next inning on a single from S. Covey.
Garrett led off the final inning with a home run to left, his third game in a row with a homer, to cut further into the lead. LJ Estrada doubled to score Justice, and then Brady Bowman scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. Unfortunately, Greenwood recorded the final out to end the contest.
The Hawks got two innings of solid relief work from the mound to keep the Gators in check. Justice and Davis Chapman pitched scoreless innings to allow the Hawk offense to catch up.
Next for the Hawks is a three-game district series against the Brookstone Cougars. The Georgia Independent Athletic Association state playoffs begin the first of May, and the top 12 teams advance. Currently, the Hawks hold on to the 11th spot in the rankings.
Rob Grubbs is sports editor for The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at rob@newnan.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.