Former The Heritage School Hawks soccer club parlayed a solid second half of the season to qualify as the seventh seed in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) Class AAA state playoffs.
Under the leadership of Head Coach Nathan Watts, the Hawks won six of their last eight games to move up the standings. Included in that stretch were two overtime wins against Brookstone and St. Mary’s.
The St. Mary’s overtime win avenged a loss earlier in the season. In that game, the Hawks trailed 3-1 at the half – but pulled out a victory behind a strong second half and a Mack Mikko hat trick.
Last week, the Hawks opened the GIAA playoffs on the road in Atlanta against the undefeated Holy Spirit Prep Jaguars.
The Hawks fought valiantly but fell to the Jaguars 3-1. Heritage got a goal from freshman Tyson Hamaker but could not manage a comeback bid in the second half.
Their effort against Holy Spirit Prep was even more impressive when you consider in the next round; the Jaguars blew out the third see St. Andrews Lions 9-1.
The Jaguars will play for the Class AAA state championship on Saturday against the Westminster Schools of Augusta.