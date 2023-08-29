08-30-2023 Heritage FB 010

Hawks quarterback Thomas Scoggins (No. 2) got their first touchdown of 2023 with a 76-yard run.

 Photo by Jacob Randig

The Heritage School Hawks traveled to LaFayette, Alabama, to open their 2023 season against the Chambers Academy Rebels. It was a tall order for the Hawks, as the Rebels already had a game under their belt. Chambers Academy pulled away late for a 48-6 victory.

It was a defensive battle at the beginning. Hawks defensive lineman Williams James and Keshawn Lakes caused chaos for the Rebels running game. Chambers Academy broke through with its first touchdown by Koreen Henry on a fourth and 10 play.