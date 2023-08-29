The Heritage School Hawks traveled to LaFayette, Alabama, to open their 2023 season against the Chambers Academy Rebels. It was a tall order for the Hawks, as the Rebels already had a game under their belt. Chambers Academy pulled away late for a 48-6 victory.
It was a defensive battle at the beginning. Hawks defensive lineman Williams James and Keshawn Lakes caused chaos for the Rebels running game. Chambers Academy broke through with its first touchdown by Koreen Henry on a fourth and 10 play.
After the Rebels took a 20-0 lead into the half, the Hawks started making noise. Quarterback Thomas Scoggins went the distance for a 76-yard touchdown for the Hawks first 2023 score.
A few moments later, the Heritage defense forced a turnover to get the ball back to Scoggins with the opportunity to make it a one possession game. The Rebel defense made a stand and scored a few moments later to put the game away.
The Hawks head back down that direction this Friday to play the Kendrick Cherokees in Columbus, Georgia.
NTH freelance reporter Derrick Teagle contributed to this article.