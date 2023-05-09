The Heritage Hawks baseball team just got better as the season went along. The Hawks, under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Johnny Estrada, were 3-10 after losing a doubleheader to Strong Rock Christian on March 23.
They proceeded to win nine of their next 13 games, including a first-round playoff sweep of Tiftarea Academy. Unfortunately, their run ended this past weekend when they dropped two games to the top-seeded John Milledge Academy Trojans in the second round.
The Hawks lost Game One 10-3 and then fought back in Game Two but fell 12-8 to conclude their season.
In the first game, the Hawks fell behind 7-0 but went toe-to-toe with the Trojans for the final five innings. Ethan Garrett homered, while Brady Bowman and LJ Estrada also drove in runs.
Bolstered from the momentum gained in the first game, the Hawks took an 8-6 lead into the seventh inning, but the Trojans offense broke through for six in their final at-bat to complete the sweep.
Garrett once again led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Bowman homered and drove in three.
Davis Chapman gave the Hawks an inning and a third of solid relief to keep them in the game, but in the final analysis, the Trojan offense was just too strong to hold back.
John Milledge advanced to the semi-finals, which start on Friday against Valwood.
It was quite a surge for the Heritage School, who doubled their 2022 win total with 12 victories this season. The future is brighter than ever for the Hawks baseball program.