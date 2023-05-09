The Heritage Hawks baseball team just got better as the season went along. The Hawks, under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Johnny Estrada, were 3-10 after losing a doubleheader to Strong Rock Christian on March 23.

They proceeded to win nine of their next 13 games, including a first-round playoff sweep of Tiftarea Academy. Unfortunately, their run ended this past weekend when they dropped two games to the top-seeded John Milledge Academy Trojans in the second round.