04-26-2023 Gymcats 010

The 2023 Newnan Gymcats had another high finish in the state meet last week.

The Newnan High Gymcats finished the season ranked sixth in the state after the completion of the High School Championship last week in Buford.

Buford High School won the championship with a score of 114.825 to outdistance runner-up Carrolton for back-to-back titles.