The Newnan High Gymcats finished the season ranked sixth in the state after the completion of the High School Championship last week in Buford.
Buford High School won the championship with a score of 114.825 to outdistance runner-up Carrolton for back-to-back titles.
Newnan scored 107.925 points. Newnan claimed the State Championship in 2008 and again in 2021. Buford has claimed the title five times: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2022 and 2023.
Newnan, which only had the minimum number of participants, required all three girls to perform and score in each of the four exercises: the vault; uneven bars; beam; and floor, with all scores summed to make their all-around score.
In the All-Around Scoring Junior Molly English claimed 11th place; Sophomore Ava Kate Jongeneel claimed 12th; and Junior Paige Krauth claimed 17th.
All three coaches – Ruby Burton, Kate Davis and Lauren Jongeneel – expressed optimism for next year, saying the Newnan Gymcats have a great opportunity in front of them in 2024, so many girls ahead of them this year graduate in 2023.