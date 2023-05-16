05-17-2023 Goffe 010.jpg

East Coweta senior Joshua Goffe finished in the state championship finals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

East Coweta senior sprinter Joshua Goffe closed his high school career in style last week in the state track and field championships. At McEachern High School, Goffe qualified for the 100-meter and 200-meter dash finals.

He finished sixth in the 100-meter with a time of 10.79, a new personal record, and fourth in the 200-meter at 21.38, also a personal record.