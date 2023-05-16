East Coweta senior sprinter Joshua Goffe closed his high school career in style last week in the state track and field championships. At McEachern High School, Goffe qualified for the 100-meter and 200-meter dash finals.
He finished sixth in the 100-meter with a time of 10.79, a new personal record, and fourth in the 200-meter at 21.38, also a personal record.
The entire state track championship left an impression on Goffe. He shared, “Being able to run at the state finals was an amazing experience. For me to be in the conversation as one of the best runners in 7A is an achievement I’ll never forget. It was a special moment standing on that podium and feeling like I made it to the very end. A great ending to an amazing career at East Coweta.”
Goffe, who shared that he realized he was fast in the seventh grade, took a moment to express gratitude to those who helped him get to this point. “From Coach Ross, my first coach, to Coach Washington and finally Coach Benevidez, all helped me learn and trust my abilities along the way.
Up next for Goffe, a journey to Manhattan, Kansas, to join the Kansas State University track team.
According to Goffe, the decision was easy: "One of the biggest factors that made me decide on Kansas State was the love I received from the coach. He really welcomed me into the family and made me feel at home. Every time a coach has asked me the biggest thing I look for in a program, I always say family because family means a lot to me, and that's what I got at Kansas State.”
With graduation just over a week away and a new horizon to conquer, Goffe wanted to share wisdom with those that will come after him.
He said, “My biggest advice is just to keep running. Everyone starts somewhere, maybe as the fastest, the slowest, or maybe new to the sport. Always be yourself and listen to your coaches. They know what is best for you. And always run for a purpose. I use that phrase every time I step on the track and run for something bigger than myself.”
Thanks for the memories, Joshua. We’re all becoming Kansas State track fans.