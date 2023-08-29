Good teams find a way to win on the road.
After dismantling Whitewater in the Coweta-Fayette Classic last week, the Northgate Vikings traveled to Fayetteville to face the Starr’s Mill Panthers.
The Panthers had the ball on the two-yard line with time running out, the Vikings defense made a stop to improve to 2-0 with a 24-21 win.
Trailing by three, the Panthers started their final drive from their own 15-yard line after the Vikings offense turned the ball over on downs. They embarked on a 13-play drive that covered 84 yards and brought them to the Northgate two-yard line.
Starr’s Mill running back Dorsey Benefield got the final first down and Head Coach Chad Phillips called their last time out with two seconds. It was decision time: go for the sure field goal with his kicker Max Prozny and force overtime or sell out and go for broke on the final play for the win.
Coach Phillips and the Panthers went all out, but so did the Northgate defense, and Benefield was stopped short of the goal. That was followed by a Vikings celebration that broke out on enemy territory.
After falling behind early 7-0, the Vikings relied on the power of running back Ethan Garrett to tie the game, and then later tied the game again at 14-14 on a drive led by the passing precision of senior Ishan Metts. The Vikings’ score came when Metts connected with Cameron Coleman for a 16-yard strike with just four seconds until halftime.
The Vikings had fallen behind after the Panthers blocked a punt and scored. They had some issues in the punting game because their long snapper was out with an injury.
Northgate scored twice in the fourth quarter, a 23-yard field goal from Jake Anderson and a 26-yard touchdown run from Josh Vigne.
The Panthers slowly got back into the game when they scored with seven minutes remaining to finish 24-21. The Northgate offense used up most of the remaining time but stalled on the 15-yard line which gave the Starr’s Mill their last opportunity.
Head Coach Mike McDonald said of the final play, “We called timeout after we saw their formation, and we were able to put our guys in the right position. Aiden Kirby just made a great play, he hit him low and prevented him from lunging forward.”
Garrett finished the game with 126 yards on 15 carries, while Vigne added 56 yards on seven carries. Metts had an efficient 14-for-17 game for 94 yards, and Coleman caught four of those for 42 yards.
The victory was the first for the Vikings over Starr’s Mill since 2018, and the first time Northgate started the year 2-0 since 2016.
They will attempt to move to 3-0 on Friday against Villa Rica in their first home game of the 2023 season.
Coach McDonald is keeping his team grounded despite the building excitement around school: “We know we are not entitled to anything in this game. If you feel that way, someone is going to take you down.”