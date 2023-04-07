In their series against the St. Mary's Bobcats last week, the Heritage School Hawks baseball team broke out the hitting sticks.
Head Coach Johnny Estrada's Hawks scored 15-0 and 13-0 wins in Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) district 5 games.
The first game was at home, and the Hawks scored six in the second inning to start the rout. Ethan Garrett powered the outburst with a three-run homer, and The Heritage School never looked back.
Garret drove in four runs for the Hawks, while Griggs Smith, Henry Zwick, and Parker Roberts also had an RBI.
While the offense filled the scoreboard with crooked numbers, Sean Covey was not allowing the Bobcat hitters anything. He finished with a four-inning one-hitter and got ten of the 12 outs via strikeout. The Bobcats got a first inning, two-out hit from Ronan Malally, and Covey was perfect after that.
The series moved to St. Mary's for the second game, but the results were the same. Garrett, the offensive star in the earlier game, started on the mound and was part of a combined two-hit shutout from the victory. Garrett threw the first two innings, followed by Smith and Bryson Smallwood.
The Hawks did not wait until the second inning to score six runs this time; they got six in their first bat. Again it was Garrett; he led off the game with a home run to the left, and the Hawks never looked back.
Garrett finished with two hits, along with Smallwood. Landon Justice, LJ Estrada, Jacob Miles, Asher Durham, and Roberts also added hits.
The following two weeks will be crucial to the Hawk's 2023 playoff opportunities. They have back-to-back three-game series against district teams ahead of them in the standings.
Next week, the Hawks play Brookstone, with the Tuesday and Friday game and home, and the following week, they face St. Anne Pacelli, with one home game Friday, April 21.
The first round of the state GIAA playoffs begins on May 1, 2023.